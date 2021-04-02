Rui Patricio returns for Wolves ahead of meeting with West Ham

Goalkeeper Rui Patricio is available for Wolves’ match against West Ham on Monday.

He was knocked out in an accidental collision with team-mate Conor Coady in last month’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Joao Moutinho is a doubt after suffering an injury on international duty with Portugal, Raul Jimenez continues to recover from z fractured skull and Daniel Podence is back in training following a groin issue.

West Ham could welcome defender Arthur Masuaku (knee) back into their squad for the trip up to the West Midlands.

The left-back has not featured in the Premier League since December 5 after surgery on a knee injury, but he is fit again along with Pablo Fornals, who was sidelined before the international break with a knock.

Hammers boss David Moyes remains without Darren Randolph (hip), Angelo Ogbonna (ankle) and Andriy Yarmolenko (knee) for Monday’s clash.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Jonny, Semedo, Saiss, Kilman, Richards, Lonwijk, Neves, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Podence, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Cundle, Neto, Jose, Silva, Traore.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Diop, Dawson, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Benrahma, Antonio, Lingard, Martin, Fredericks, Balbuena, Johnson, Masuaku, Noble, Lanzini, Fornals, Odubeko, Alves, Trott.