Ross McCrorie looking forward to hearing about fresh approach from Stephen Glass

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie is looking forward to hearing the fresh ideas of new boss Stephen Glass and is sure Scott Brown will make them a better team.

But the former Rangers player knows they have to take care of the present before looking to the future.

Glass is set to arrive from the United States in the coming days but will have to serve a quarantine period before he can take charge of the Dons, while Brown will come in during the summer after his 14-year spell with Celtic ends.

First Aberdeen have to negotiate a Scottish Cup third-round tie at Dumbarton, who will play their fourth game inside a seven-day period.

Paul Sheerin remains in charge alongside Barry Robson and Neil Simpson and McCrorie knows they cannot take their eye off the ball against Jim Duffy’s League One strugglers.

McCrorie said: “We are looking forward to the new gaffer coming in. It will be interesting to see his new ideas. All the boys are looking forward to seeing what he has got to bring to us.

“And we have Scott Brown to come in, which I think is a great signing for the club. It speaks for itself, what he has done throughout his career, won plenty of trophies. All the boys can learn off Scott and he’s got a lot of offer to us.

“I have played against him plenty of times and he is a real battler in there, definitely somebody you would want in the trenches with you. He’s a top, top player and he can only make us better.

“As professionals we just focus on the football side of things and the games coming up. We take each game as it comes, and we have a massive game against Dumbarton on Saturday.

“Obviously the gaffer will be watching and everyone needs to impress, but that’s the same for every game. Everybody has got that motivation to do the best they can and do the best for Aberdeen Football Club.”

With Aberdeen seven points adrift of third-placed Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, the Scottish Cup offers a chance to breathe new life into their season after a run of one win and one goal in 10 matches.

“There is no getting away from it, it’s been frustrating results-wise and goals-wise as well, we have not been up to scratch,” McCrorie said.

“The Scottish Cup was a target at the start of the season. It is a target every season. It is a chance to try and win a trophy.

“The stature of the club, we want to be winning trophies. If you can’t handle the pressure, then Aberdeen is not the club for you.

“Myself, and I am pretty sure all the pIayers, thrive on that pressure. That’s the situations you want to be under and that’s when you see the best in players as well.”