Robbie Brady ruled out of Southampton clash as Burnley future hangs in balance

Burnley winger Robbie Brady faces another spell on the sidelines as question marks remain over his future at Turf Moor.

The 29-year-old suffered a recurrence of an Achilles problem during the Republic of Ireland’s friendly with Qatar this week and will miss out when the Clarets resume their Premier League campaign against Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday.

Brady has been beset by a spate of injuries over the last few seasons and Burnley boss Sean Dyche thinks he will be out for “a few weeks at least” with his latest issue.

The Irishman is out of contract in the summer, with no new deal currently on the table, and it looks like he is not going be fit until the closing weeks of the campaign.

“Robbie Brady came off and is definitely not going to make it,” said Dyche.

“We are waiting on the results of scans and stuff as to how long that is going to be but it looks like one that will keep him out for a few weeks at least.”

Dyche was coy when asked about the contract situation of Brady, who was a club record £13million signing when he arrived at Turf Moor in January 2017.

“It is not for consideration at the minute, we want to make sure he is fit and well and that is what his focus should be,” said the Clarets boss. “We will see what comes next after that.”

Kevin Long also returned injured from international duty and the centre-back is out of the trip to Southampton, although there was positive news regarding the fitness of Charlie Taylor and Jack Cork.

“He (Long) has a calf problem and is ruled out but Charlie Taylor and Jack Cork are available after overcoming hamstring problems,” said Dyche.

“They (Taylor and Cork) are in full training and getting stronger. They still ideally need more, but they are available.”

Meanwhile, Ashley Barnes is not yet fit enough to return to first-team contention after a thigh injury.

Dyche said: “Barnesy is making good progress but he is not quite there yet but he is coming through his training programme so we are hopeful that will be sooner rather than later but he will need a bit of training with the players.

“He (Long) has a calf (injury). He is unlikely for this weekend, not too serious but unlikely for this weekend.”

Burnley head into this weekend’s round of fixtures seven points clear of the relegation zone and they would leapfrog Southampton in the table with victory at St Mary’s.