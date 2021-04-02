Anthony Martial an injury doubt as Manchester United prepare to face Brighton

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood are doubts for Manchester United’s return to Premier League action against Brighton.

Martial missed training on Friday with a reported knee issue picked up on France duty, but Rashford and Greenwood’s chances look more positive after they trained having pulled out of England squads.

Victor Lindelof also missed training with an ongoing back complaint, while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer refused to confirm whether David De Gea or Dean Henderson will start in goal on Sunday.

Brighton are hopeful Aaron Connolly will be available as the striker trained on Friday despite heavy bruising on his foot.

Adam Webster could return from an ankle injury against Everton next week but the trip to Old Trafford comes too soon, while Percy Tau is now quarantining after featuring for South Africa during the international break.

Tariq Lamptey and Solly March remain on the sidelines.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Telles, Fred, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Van De Beek, Mejbri, Diallo, Fernandes, James, Greenwood, Rashford, Martial, Cavani.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Veltman, White, Dunk, Burn, Gross, Bissouma, Mac Allister, Trossard, Lallana, Maupay, Moder, Jahanbakhsh, Alzate, Welbeck, Izquierdo, Steele, Propper, Zeqiri, Connolly.