League leaders Sutton share stalemate with Boreham Wood

Vanarama National League leaders Sutton were held to a goalless draw at mid-table Boreham Wood.

Matt Gray’s side remain top and two points clear of second-placed Hartlepool with three games in hand after extending their unbeaten run to 13 matches.

Boreham Wood – who have drawn eight of their last nine games – sit 12th after the stalemate, which is a blow to their slim play-off hopes as they are now seven points adrift of the top seven.

Kabongo Tshimanga had the hosts’ best chance at Meadow Park but failed to find a meaningful touch two minutes before the break.