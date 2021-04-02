Bristol Rovers’ woes continue with defeat at Ipswich

Two goals in the first 11 minutes pushed Bristol Rovers deeper into the relegation mire and three points from safety following a 2-1 loss at Ipswich whose hopes of a top-six place were rejuvenated.

A bizarre own goal after 47 seconds by Luke Leahy was followed by an Alan Judge strike, with Rovers’ response coming from Luke McCormick.

Ipswich’s first came after Rovers captain Leahy sliced the ball agonisingly into his own net after a clearance came off Gwion Edwards and into his path while Andre Dozzell’s sliced shot fell to Judge to fire home.

Rovers pulled one back in the 18th minute after a dreadful error by Dozzell, who turned into trouble deep in his own half.

Jonah Ayunga fed McCormick who dinked the ball over Ipswich goalkeeper Tomas Holy.

The Town shot-stopper was lucky to remain on the pitch after clattering into Ayunga just outside the penalty area.

Jack Baldwin cleared a goal-bound shot from Edwards in the 55th minute and Ed Upson’s long-range effort went just over the bar eight minutes later as Town hung on for the three points.