Cheltenham ease past promotion rivals Tranmere

Cheltenham eased to a 4-0 victory against promotion rivals Tranmere, chalking up their biggest league win of the season in the process.

Three first-half goals gave the hosts a sizeable cushion before Michael Duff’s side wrapped things up with a stunning Callum Wright strike early in the second period.

Conor Thomas bagged Cheltenham’s fourth-minute opener, slotting home from close range as the visitors failed to deal with Ben Tozer’s long throw.

It was a similar situation in the 14th minute when William Boyle diverted a Wright shot over the line following another throw and it could have been three soon after but Alfie May’s effort was blocked by the legs of Tranmere keeper Joe Murphy.

A Kieron Morris shot was deflected into the keeper’s arms as the visitors looked for a way back into the game, only for Cheltenham to score again in the 42nd minute when Liam Sercombe sent May in on goal and he slotted past Murphy.

Wright’s long-range special came in the 57th minute, a sweet volley after another Tozer throw was only half cleared, while Tranmere’s best chance of a consolation came in added time when David Nugent latched on to an Otis Khan cross but fired straight at keeper Josh Griffiths.