Ellis Simms and Jerry Yates boost Blackpool beyond struggling Swindon

Ellis Simms and Jerry Yates fired Blackpool to a routine 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Swindon.

Everton loanee Simms made it 1-0 a minute before half-time and former Swindon loanee Yates doubled the Seasiders’ tally just after the hour to put the game out of sight for the hosts.

Swindon actually started brightly and Brett Pitman shot just wide on four minutes, but from that moment on Blackpool took control and Simms’ opener, a half-volley that beat Lee Camp at the near post, was a question of when and not if.

Yates put the Tangerines out of sight in the 61st minute after he rounded Camp and slotted into the empty net, leaving Swindon needing miracles to salvage anything.

They did come close a couple of times though. Jack Payne had a shot brilliantly palmed behind a minute after the second goal while Pitman curled an effort just past the far post not long after.

Elliot Embleton almost made it 3-0 to the visitors, however his curved attempt with 10 minutes left drifted wide of the far post.