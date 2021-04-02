Sam Woods goal gives Plymouth victory over AFC Wimbledon

Sam Woods scored the only goal as Plymouth edged to a 1-0 League One win over AFC Wimbledon at a sun-drenched Home Park.

The goal came after just 11 minutes as on-loan Crystal Palace defender Woods cheekily back-heeled home Tyrese Fornah’s right-wing cross at the near post.

Niall Ennis looked to have doubled Argyle’s lead after 30 minutes but his shot was cleared off the line by defender Cheye Alexander.

That spurred Wimbledon, who forced home goalkeeper Michael Cooper to make two superb saves in a minute.

Cooper acrobatically palmed over Ryan Longman’s rising drive after the Dons’ best attacking move of the half, and from the corner the keeper made an even better stop to somehow keep out Will Nightingale’s point-blank strike at the far post.

Ethan Chislett missed a golden opportunity to equalise at the start of the second half as he skewed his shot wide from inside the box.

Substitute striker Ollie Palmer went close with a thumping drive as Wimbledon pressed for a leveller.

And an unmarked Ben Heneghan headed high and wide from Palmer’s 89th-minute cross as Plymouth held on.