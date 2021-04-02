Goalkeeper James Belshaw the hero as Harrogate earn a point against Walsall

Harrogate goalkeeper James Belshaw returned to haunt former club Walsall with a string of superb saves in a 0-0 draw that stretched the struggling Saddlers’ winless run to 13 games.

Former Walsall trainee Belshaw foiled Emmanuel Osadebe’s first-half penalty and made several other fine stops.

Walsall, now seven points above the bottom two, fashioned the first half’s best chances as Josh Gordon chested down a high cross and swivelled to fire in a half-volley that Belshaw saved well.

Belshaw gifted Gordon another opening after rushing out of his area but the striker’s goalbound shot was blocked by covering defender Dan Jones.

Walsall had an even better opportunity to break the deadlock with 38 minutes gone but Belshaw guessed the right way to save Osadebe’s penalty after Warren Burrell had tripped Tyreik Wright.

Belshaw foiled another Osadebe shot and continued his heroics after the break with a fine one-on-one save to stop Wright slotting home Caolan Lavery’s through ball.

He made a further acrobatic stop to thwart Lavery before George Thomson twice went close to pinching it for mid-table Harrogate late on.