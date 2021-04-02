Chesterfield maintain winning run with victory over Eastleigh

Chesterfield continued their promotion charge with a 1-0 win against Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium.

Liam Mandeville’s second-half strike gave the Spireites a fourth straight victory and an eighth success in the last 11 National League matches.

The run has catapulted James Rowe’s side into the play-off places and Saturday’s win saw them climb another position up to sixth in the standings.

It might have been a different story had Andrew Boyce’s header not been cleared off the line early on.

Chesterfield survived another scare just before the break when Jack Payne’s dangerous corner found its way through a crowded penalty area and trickled on to the goal-line, before once again being cleared by a defender.

A set-piece won it for the visitors after 61 minutes. George Carline’s long throw-in was inadvertently flicked on by the head of an Eastleigh defender and Mandeville was on hand to volley the ball in from close range.

Mandeville could have quickly doubled the lead but Joe McDonnell made a good block to repel his fierce shot when one-on-one with the attacker.