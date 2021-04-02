Danny Wright scores on return from injury as Torquay beat Woking

Danny Wright made a goalscoring return to boost Torquay’s ambitious automatic promotion hopes in the National League, firing them to a 1-0 win over Woking.

Wright was making his first appearance since Boxing Day following surgery on a hamstring injury and showed what the Gulls have been missing.

It looked like being a frustrating afternoon until Wright poked home Adam Randell’s cross seven minutes from time to earn the three points.

The 36-year-old almost added a second in injury time, but his ninth goal of the season was enough to ensure Torquay moved eight points behind leaders Sutton with 12 games to go.