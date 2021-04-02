Ryan Watson strike gives Northampton important win over Shrewsbury

Ryan Watson was the matchwinner as Northampton claimed three crucial points in their battle against relegation from Sky Bet League One with a 1-0 success over Shrewsbury.

Victory, coupled with defeats for all of their relegation rivals, saw the Cobblers move up to 19th in the table and three points clear of the drop zone.

After a cagey opening of few chances, Northampton took the lead after 27 minutes through Watson.

The midfielder ran on to Peter Kioso’s low cross from the right and side-footed into the top corner from 16 yards out.

The smart finish was the Northampton top-scorer’s eighth goal of the campaign in all competitions and seventh in his last 11 league games.

Sam Hoskins also went close for the hosts, while Shrewsbury’s only chance fell to Harry Chapman but he headed over from eight yards.

The second half saw both teams struggle to keep hold of the ball in a scrappy contest, in which the Cobblers did enough to hold on for an important victory.