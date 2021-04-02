Alex Revell says Stevenage played ‘brilliant football’ in win at Oldham

Stevenage boss Alex Revell saluted a deserved 1-0 win at Oldham during which his side played some “brilliant football”.

Skipper Scott Cuthbert sealed Stevenage’s third straight win, as they also stretched their unbeaten run to 11 games in moving into the top half of League Two for the first time since September.

Revell was clearly after more, however.

He said: “It should have been a lot, lot more for us today.

“Oldham threw everything at us in that last five minutes, but I think we had 21 shots and numerous other situations that could have led to goals.

“We didn’t take them and that leaves the opposition still in with a chance of course, but we were worthy victors in the end.

“We played some brilliant football at times.

“We created some big moments and know we need to still make improvements in certain areas, but ultimately I’m really pleased – this was a really good away performance.

“All credit to the players. We’ve worked really hard after the summer we had.

“They’ve believed in themselves, and the plan that we’ve given them, and when you do get a good run going, winning does become a habit.

“Losing can also become a habit, but thankfully we’ve come over that now and hopefully we can continue to show people just how good we are during the remaining games of the season.”

Stevenage deservedly struck after 24 minutes when defender Cuthbert headed home Ben Coker’s corner-kick.

Elliott List also went close in the first half, as did Ben Garrity for Oldham.

Both sides missed chances in the second period, with Stevenage going closest when Luke Norris saw a penalty saved by Laurie Walker.

Oldham boss Keith Curle was distinctly unimpressed with his team’s performance as they dropped to 18th in the table.

He said: “That performance was nowhere near enough from the team.

“The goal we conceded was really disappointing. People just defend it properly and that’s what happens.

“I’m giving people jobs to do on the field, and for whatever reason they’re just not doing it.

“We’ve hardly had any efforts on target, and again that’s just not good enough.

“It’s not just unlucky, as I’ve heard a lot since I’ve been here, it’s not good enough.

“Some players deserve some credit of course, but others can do a hell of a lot better, and they know it.

“There just wasn’t enough quality out there.

“Our passing and decision-making was below standard and when that happens you get beaten.

“We’ve just got to improve, and quickly.

“We’ve got a long trip to Crawley on Monday next, and I’ll be looking for big improvements across the park.”