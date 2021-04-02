Jobi McAnuff pleased to see Leyton Orient extend winning run to four games

Leyton Orient interim boss Jobi McAnuff was delighted to see his side rise to his challenge and win a fourth game in a row for the first time this season, as Danny Johnson’s brace earned a 2-0 victory at Mansfield.

Johnson took his tally for the season to 19 and moved the Londoners to within a point of the play-off spots.

McAnuff said: “We know the significance of a fourth win on the trot as it’s something we’ve not been able to do all season.

“We’ve got to three a few times, so I set the boys a little challenge today and it gave us something to go after.

“It shows the form we are in at a very important time of the season.

“It was tough at times, particularly in the second half when we had to dig in at times and get through situations.

“But we have defended fantastically from back to front. We defend from the front and it makes us a hard team to beat.

“I was delighted to see DJ get back on the scoresheet and absolutely proud of the boys.

“Grinding out a win away from home is part of League Two football and we are making a good habit of it at the moment.”

Mansfield had only themselves to blame for defeat, with a mistake-riddled performance.

Aidan Stone did well to block Johnson in a fourth-minute one-on-one after a poor back-pass by Kellan Gordon.

But that conceded a corner which was flicked on by Sam Ling for Johnson to help in from close range in the fifth minute.

A poor Stone kick out then gifted another chance that Johnson fired over.

But it was all over in the 77th minute, as a dreadful Jamie Reid back-pass sent Johnson away to round the helpless Stone and roll home the decisive second.

Stags boss Nigel Clough said: “All our problems have come from our own mistakes and it’s something we have to cut out.

“It’s been mostly away from home, we haven’t made too many here. But we made two catastrophic ones today.

“We will keep working on it and keep telling the players what we want of them, and those that will try to do what we ask them to do will be around next season.

“We know we are going to lose games but I really feel like we are beating ourselves at times.

“The only other thing to do is change the players, but we can’t do that at the moment. We have to get through with what we’ve got.

“I think once we gave that first goal away it put Orient really ready to press and pounce on any mistakes.

“We had started well but giving that first goal away gave them such a massive lift.”