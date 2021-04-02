Mark Robins wants to see away improvements after Coventry slump to defeat at QPR

Coventry manager Mark Robins called for a change of mentality away from home after a 3-0 defeat at QPR increased City’s relegation worries.

The Sky Blues are four points clear of third-from-bottom Rotherham, who have three games in hand and a superior goal difference.

They have picked up just 11 points on the road this season and that poor away form is not helping their cause as they battle to stay in the Sky Bet Championship.

Robins said: “At home we’ve played some really good stuff. It’s just the away stuff we’ve got to look at. We’ve got to do something different to try and get wins.

“It needs a change of mindset. The belief has got to come from within, because we are capable of winning games away from home.

“Something has got to change away from home – the mentality. We’ve got to look at that and keep working. It’s about standing up and being counted. Nothing in life is given to you.”

Robins’ side were second best throughout at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, where Chris Willock opened the scoring in only the second minute.

There was no way back after Michael Rose’s own goal, and Ilias Chair scored midway through the second half to seal their fate.

“We were on the back foot from the second minute,” Robins added.

“We weren’t aggressive enough right from the start. We stood off them too much and allowed them to get a foothold in the game.

“Away from home we have a habit of backing off and not dealing with situations.

“Eight games left and we’ve got to start picking up points now. We’re looking for leaders.

“They players know it wasn’t good enough today. We were tentative and that has cost us in the end.”

QPR manager Mark Warburton praised his players but felt they could have won by an even greater margin.

They dominated the first half and Chair had three good opportunities before getting on the scoresheet.

“We were good for long periods and particularly in the first half-an-hour we moved the ball well against a good team,” Warburton said.

“We played with real purpose. The only criticism is that we’ve got to be more ruthless in front of goal.

“You’re two up against a good team but you should really be out of sight by half-time. We’ve got to recognise that. We had big chances and need to finish them off.

“Ilias had three one-on-ones and they’re the moments we’ve got to take.

“In that first half-an-hour we were very good, but you need to get your rewards when you can and then move on from there.

“But overall it was a very pleasing afternoon’s work. We had good headers and crosses coming in and they couldn’t get near us.

“I’m really pleased with the squad and the way the players have been working hard.”