Ryan Lowe praises ‘resolute’ Plymouth performance in win over AFC Wimbledon

Ryan Lowe was pleased with his young Plymouth side’s first-half performance as they ground out a 1-0 League One home win over relegation-haunted AFC Wimbledon at Home Park.

On-loan Crystal Place defender Sam Woods scored Argyle’s 11th-minute winner with a cheeky back-heel to convert Tyrese Fornah’s cross from the right.

The Dons had opportunities to level but failed to take three golden opportunities as well as finding home goalkeeper Michael Cooper in top form.

Lowe said: “The first half was all good. We scored and maybe could have had three goals because of the two cleared off the line.

“Second half? Not pleased with it but you take it because we’ve won the game.

“I think that’s 11 clean sheets for the season now and it’s another win but it was also another learning curve and we are learning all the time.

“I’ve got to say fair play to (Dons boss) Mark Robinson because he’s got them lads fighting for each other and them lads playing a nice brand of football.

“They caused us problems at times and threw everything at it. I wish them well from now on because for me they are doing it the right way. They didn’t sit back, they came out at us.

“We stuck to our guns as well because they caused us problems and we had to defend. We were resolute, strong.

“There were a few bruised and battered in there. That’s what you have to do when you come up against a team fighting for their lives and putting plenty of crosses into the box.

“It was a great finish by Sam for the goal and fair play to him for staying up there and I fancy Sam to score from corners and set plays because he’s big and brave. And for the goal he got across his player and gets the goal.”

Dons boss Robinson said: “In the first half they caused us problems out wide and they created a few chances but in the second half we rectified that.

“In the second half we were very dominant and had more than enough chances to get back in it.

“But scoring goals has been our problem and we have done everything we can in the week to rectify that but sometimes you think maybe you’d be better off relaxing because sometimes you can overthink these things.

“You can end up snatching at things in the final third rather than relaxing and taking your chances.

“I don’t know how we didn’t score and the lads are sat in there at the minute absolutely crestfallen.

“It’s hard to know how we didn’t put the ball in back of the net in the second half because so much of what we did, the build-up play, was good. But at the end of the day all people will look at is that it’s a 1-0 defeat and that doesn’t always tell the whole story.

“We are a bit flat at the moment but will go again and prepare for Fleetwood at home on Monday.”