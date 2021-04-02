Lucas Joao’s miss and Tyson Fury’s Easter workout – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 2.

Football

Manchester United set out to tackle racism.

Enough is enough. 𝗡𝗼𝘄 is the time to speak out 🗣#allredallequal #SeeRed pic.twitter.com/oTTnAXoxFT — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 2, 2021 🔴 We 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱 the comments.⚪️ We 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗿 the abuse.⚫️ We 𝗳𝗲𝗲𝗹 the hatred. But without inclusive and diverse history, what would we have? pic.twitter.com/nZSwjuWFgQ — Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) April 2, 2021

A moment to forget for Reading’s Lucas Joao.

Award time in the Premier League, and there was only one winner of goal of the month.

An absolute jaw-dropper 😱@ErikLamela's Rabona in the derby 𝙝𝙖𝙙 to be March's @budfootball Goal of the Month#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/kAcX7jgjEr — Premier League (@premierleague) April 2, 2021 Congratulations, @67Kelechi! 🏅 pic.twitter.com/kc1ckdkGlP — Leicester City (@LCFC) April 2, 2021 Bossing it on the touchline 🔵 March's @BarclaysFooty 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵: Thomas Tuchel 👏#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/8tndi8Wfg9 — Premier League (@premierleague) April 2, 2021

Romain Saiss landed a dig in training.

A nasty one from Romain Saiss 😅 pic.twitter.com/WWRQTPw6M9 — Wolves (@Wolves) April 2, 2021

Thomas Partey had his shooting boots on.

James Milner was looking forward to the return of Premier League action.

Ready to get back to league action tomorrow. A big away game in London, let’s go boys 💪🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/c7ats1SH4b — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 2, 2021

Gareth Bale revealed his fancy dress costume of choice.

👽 Do you believe in aliens? 🎶 What was your Spurs initiation song?😱 What's the scariest dream you've had? 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗼𝗺 questions with Joe Rodon & @GarethBale11 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/0je3HieKT2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 2, 2021

Rugby union

Hamish Watson was surprised by his Six Nations player of the tournament award.

#GuinnessSixNations Player of the Championship 🏆 Congratulations, @hamishwatson7 👏 This is how he found out he’d won the award 👀 pic.twitter.com/RrA8M6xBXM — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) April 2, 2021

Rugby league

An unconventional tribute to Mose Masoe.

The team ran out wearing wigs for Mose Masoe and black armbands to pay their respects to the late John Alexander Crowe. ❤️💚 Donate what you can 👉 https://t.co/e0LmUJpOiW#NRLBulldogsSouths#GoRabbitohs ❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/RJFpT2XupI — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) April 2, 2021

Golf

The 2023 Ryder Cup course in Rome was unveiled.

A stunning golf course in an iconic city. The first look at the 2023 Ryder Cup venue, @marcosimonegolf 😮 — Ryder Cup Europe (@RyderCupEurope) April 2, 2021

Wise words from Luke Donald.

Cricket

Zak Crawley and Kent enjoyed the springtime conditions.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was taking Easter seriously.

Cycling

Ineos Grenadiers were climbing those cobbles.