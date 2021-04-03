Joey Barton may decide to shuffle his Bristol Rovers pack to halt run of defeats

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton may decide to shuffle his pack against Doncaster to halt a run of five Sky Bet League One defeats in a row.

George Williams and David Tutonda errors proved costly in the latest setback at Ipswich on Good Friday, which leaves the Gas three points adrift of safety with seven games left.

Erhun Oztumer and Josh Barrett could be pushing for starts after coming off the bench at Portman Road.

Alfie Kilgour may miss out again after being forced off in the closing stages against Sunderland on March 27, while fellow defender Josh Grant is also a doubt.

Doncaster are sweating on the fitness of centre-back Joe Wright after he picked up a neck injury in Good Friday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Charlton.

Wright was sent to hospital for a precautionary scan but did not lose consciousness after the collision, and Cameron John is primed to step in if required.

Interim boss Andy Butler is still without Tyreece John-Jules, with the Arsenal loanee receiving treatment on a hamstring injury at his parent club and not due back until April 12.

Josh Sims (leg) and Jon Taylor (ankle) will miss out for the visitors, who are without a win in six games.