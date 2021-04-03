Kelechi Iheanacho signs new Leicester contract until 2024

Leicester forward Kelechi Iheanacho has signed a new deal running to 2024, the club have announced.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international, who joined from Manchester City in 2017, has been in sparkling recent form for the Foxes, scoring nine times in his last nine appearances in all competitions.

That included netting five goals in three Premier League matches in March, and he was named the division’s player of the month.

Iheanacho told Leicester’s official website: “I can’t express how I’m feeling. I’m excited, I’m happy, I’m overwhelmed! It’s a great moment and I’m happy that Leicester City gave me a new contract.

“It’s been a great time here. It’s not been easy, but there’s a lot of people here that are good people, great people to work with. They are nice people and they make me feel comfortable and welcome since I came in.

“It’s been really great being here. It’s like a family. I’m happy being here and hopefully I can stay here many more years.”

Iheanacho’s tally this season of 12 is among a total of 32 goals he has registered for Leicester in 117 games in all competitions.

He previously scored 12 goals in 46 league appearances for Manchester City, who Leicester face at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said of Iheanacho ahead of the fixture: “I think you see a young player playing at the top of his game.

Iheanacho was named the Premier League’s player of the month for March (Alex Panting/PA).

“When he was at Manchester City he was a young developing player who hadn’t played much. He came here for a big fee (reported to be £25million) and then of course coming into a team with one of the league’s best strikers (Jamie Vardy) has needed some adapting from him.

“I can only speak for the two years I’ve been here but his work, his ambition to become a better player was always there.

“He’s a wonderful character within the squad, constantly smiling, and whatever role he’s been asked to play he’s played it very well.

“The combination between him and Jamie is very good and at 24 there’s a lot of improvement in him.”