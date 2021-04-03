Hull striker Josh Magennis pushing to start against Northampton

Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis will be hoping to start against Northampton as leaders Hull look to maintain their Sky Bet League One promotion bid.

Magennis came off the bench to score in the 2-1 win at Crewe having returned from World Cup qualifying duty along with international team-mate Gavin Whyte.

Whyte also featured as a late substitute against the Railwaymen and defenders Brandon Fleming and Sean McLoughlin will both hope to be involved, the latter an unused substitute at Gresty Road.

Richie Smallwood, Thomas Mayer and Festus Arthur are long-term absentees and Max Clark is some way off a return.

Northampton caretaker boss Jon Brady will hope his injury-hit side can take something from a visit to the KCOM Stadium after moving three points above the bottom four following Friday’s win over Shrewsbury.

Brady is short of options in midfield with Jack Sowerby (knee) and Mickel Miller (hamstring) both missing the Shrewsbury win.

He could stick with the three-man midfield he used against the Shrews, which contained Ryan Watson who netted the only goal of the game.

Northampton remain without goalkeeper Steve Arnold who has been sidelined since December due to injury.