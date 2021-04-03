Aaron Wilbraham hopeful duo will be fit as Shrewsbury take on Plymouth

Shrewsbury assistant manager Aaron Wilbraham is hopeful Aaron Pierre and Donald Love will be fit for their clash with Plymouth.

Both players completed 90 minutes against Northampton on Good Friday having been out since February and Wilbraham confirmed both had come through the match unscathed.

Manager Steve Cotterill continues to lead the squad from afar as he recovers from a severe bout of Covid-19, but Wilbraham believes the Shrews will shuffle their pack for the Easter Monday match.

Daniel Udoh missed the Northampton defeat as his partner went into labour while Sean Goss will hope for a return after starting from the bench.

Jermaine Opoku is available again for Plymouth having served a two-match ban for accumulating 10 yellow cards.

Kell Watts will be pushing for a start after returning from a hip injury as a second-half substitute in the victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Luke Jephcott is also in contention to return to the starting line-up after appearing from the bench in the Pilgrims’ last two matches following international duty.

Gary Sawyer (ankle) and George Cooper (knee) remain long-term absentees.