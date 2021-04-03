Viv Solomon-Otabor is doubtful with a knee injury as Wigan entertain Portsmouth

Viv Solomon-Otabor is a doubt for Wigan’s clash with Portsmouth as the Latics manage his fitness due to floating bones in his knee.

The 25-year-old’s commitment has been praised by manager Leam Richardson as he played through the pain to start the Latics’ last two matches.

Striker Will Keane will hope to be reinstated up front after missing out in favour of Jamie Procter in the midweek loss to Gillingham.

Scott Wootton and Gavin Massey are set to miss the remainder of the season.

Ronan Curtis looks set to continue as a makeshift striker for Pompey.

The Republic of Ireland international winger was deployed as a number nine in victory over Rochdale on Good Friday as John Marquis began a three-match ban.

Alex Bass (foot), Jordy Hiwula (ankle) and Ellis Harrison (knee) all remain sidelined for the League One play-off chasers.

Danny Cowley will be looking for a fourth consecutive win since replacing Kenny Jackett as Pompey manager.