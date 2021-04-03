Jack Taylor could start when Peterborough take on Sunderland

Peterborough midfielder Jack Taylor could come into the line-up for the clash with promotion rivals Sunderland.

Taylor had been out for more than a month with a hamstring problem but came off the bench to get 30 minutes against Fleetwood on Friday.

Siriki Dembele is another who could be recalled against the Black Cats after also being named on the bench for the win at Highbury, as he nurses a troublesome back issue.

Teenage defender Ronnie Edwards is out with a thigh injury.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson is likely to keep the same team that beat Oxford.

Jordan Jones returned to the line-up after three-and-a-half weeks out with a hamstring injury and played 77 minutes, and again is likely to start.

Full-back Denver Hume is not yet ready to return from a hamstring injury of his own.

Bailey Wright (calf) and Tom Flanagan (hamstring) are close to returning, while Jordan Willis continues his recovery from a ruptured patellar tendon.