Forward Stephen Humphrys missing with hamstring problem as Rochdale face Ipswich

Rochdale will still be without forward Stephen Humphrys for the Sky Bet League One clash with Ipswich.
Humphrys limped out of the draw with Peterborough with a hamstring problem and is a week or two away from a return.
Matthew Lund (ankle), Abraham Odoh (hip) and Jimmy Ryan (knee) also remain sidelined for boss Brian Barry-Murphy.
Ryan McLaughlin is set to return soon after he picked up a knock in training earlier this month.
Ipswich will be without striker James Norwood for the trip north.
Norwood was replaced at half-time in the win over Bristol Rovers because of a hamstring injury.
Midfielder Flynn Downes is close to a return from a hamstring problem of his own but this game will come too soon for him.
Keanan Bennetts, Oli Hawkins and Myles Kenlock are also nearing a return as Paul Cook hopes to see his injury woes eased.
