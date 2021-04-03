Midfielder Scott Fraser could make starting line-up as MK Dons take on Crewe

Scott Fraser could be in the starting line-up when MK Dons host Crewe, despite his early exit last time out.

Boss Russell Martin said Fraser has responded well since being taken off in the 28th minute of the 1-0 win over Doncaster on March 27.

Louis Thompson was the man who replaced Fraser in that game, and he could get the nod should Martin wish to shuffle his pack.

The Dons have had additional time to prepare for Monday’s clash after their Good Friday game was called off due to an outbreak of coronavirus at Lincoln.

Crewe boss David Artell could opt to make changes after watching his side come away from Gresty Road with nothing against Hull on Friday.

Chris Porter had put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot midway through the second half, but Josh Magennis’ penalty and an injury-time winner from Mallik Wilks handed league-leaders Hull all three points.

Luke Murphy, Stephen Walker, Antony Evans and Mikael Mandron all stepped off the bench in that 2-1 defeat and are options for Artell.

Luke Offord could make his first appearance since suffering a hamstring tear against Bristol Rovers in January, having been an unused substitute on Friday.