Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier unavailable for Middlesbrough’s clash with Watford

Middlesbrough will be without Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier for Monday’s Sky Bet Championship home clash with Watford.

Defender Fry (calf) and midfielder Tavernier were both absent from the 3-1 loss at Bournemouth on Friday due to injury.

And boss Neil Warnock said the pair would be out for two to three weeks.

Anfernee Dijksteel will be sidelined for the rest of the season because of an ankle problem.

The contest at the Riverside may see Tom Cleverley make his return to the Watford matchday squad.

Cleverley has been back in full training following a knee ligament issue, but was not in the 20 for Friday’s 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Troy Deeney (Achilles) and Tom Dele-Bashiru (knee) continue with their recoveries.

Xisco Munoz’s second-placed Hornets have won 10 of their last 11 games.