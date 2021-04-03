Joe Rankin-Costello a doubt for Blackburn’s clash with Bournemouth

Blackburn’s Joe Rankin-Costello looks set to be absent when Blackburn host Bournemouth on Easter Monday.

The right-back was to undergo a scan after being substituted in the first half of Friday’s 1-0 loss at Wycombe due to an ankle problem.

It remains to be seen if there is any involvement for Adam Armstrong, Jacob Davenport and Lewis Travis, who were all training prior to that game but did not feature in the matchday 20.

Bradley Dack (knee) and Scott Wharton (Achilles) remain sidelined.

Bournemouth have been monitoring midfielder Junior Stanislas ahead of the fixture.

That is after boss Jonathan Woodgate said Stanislas played for an hour during the 3-1 win over Middlesbrough on Friday despite having been “a little bit ill”.

Woodgate also said David Brooks had missed the game due to having the flu.

Lewis Cook is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.