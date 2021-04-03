No fresh injury worries for Colchester ahead of League Two clash with Barrow

Colchester boss Hayden Mullins has no fresh injury or suspension concerns for the home clash with Barrow.

Mullins took a point from his first game in charge of the U’s on Good Friday – a goalless draw at in-form Bolton.

He made three changes to the starting line-up, with Miles Welch-Hayes, Tom Lapslie and Noah Chilvers all coming in, and could stick with the same XI.

Callum Harriott and Kwame Poku have been on international duty with Guyana and Ghana respectively and are unlikely to be involved.

Barrow’s interim boss Rob Kelly also has no new concerns for the game.

Luke James, Ollie Banks and Jamie Devitt all came into the starting XI for Friday’s victory against Newport, with the latter scoring the winner in a man-of-the-match performance.

Tom Davies and Dion Donohue are still out through injury and illness, while defender Yoan Zouma has extended his loan stay at Altrincham until the end of the season.

Kelly’s assistant, Sam Hird, said of the Colchester clash: “We will now go into it with confidence, we’ll be prepared and the lads will be raring to go.”