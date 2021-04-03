Grimsby to check on the fitness of Giles Coke ahead of the visit of Cheltenham

Grimsby will check on midfielder Giles Coke ahead of their League Two clash with promotion-chasing Cheltenham.

Coke suffered a cut to the head during Good Friday’s draw at Salford and while he finished the fixture, the Mariners will make sure he is fine to play a second game in four days.

Fellow midfielder Jay Matete completed 90 minutes after recovering from a hip injury and should be OK to keep his place against the Robins.

Sam Habergham returned as a second-half sub against Salford after missing five games with a thigh injury and is pushing for a start as the division’s bottom club look to extend their seven-match unbeaten run.

Second-placed Cheltenham will assess Conor Thomas after he suffered a suspected broken nose in the first half of the 4-0 thrashing of Tranmere.

Manager Michael Duff said Thomas, who had opened the scoring before suffering the injury, was not concussed but might have to wear a mask to play.

Charlie Raglan made his return from injury as a late substitute and is an option should Duff wish to change his side.

Fellow defender Lewis Freestone (adductor) remains sidelined but could be available at the weekend.