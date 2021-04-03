David strikes Gold as Arbroath boost survival hopes with win over Alloa

David Gold scored seven minutes from time to give Arbroath a 2-1 Scottish Championship victory over Alloa at Gayfield Park.

The win saw the Red Lichties move seven points clear of their visitors at the foot of the table.

Jack Hamilton had put the hosts ahead in the 59th minute when he latched onto a superb ball from Nicky Low to finish.

The lead was short-lived, though, as Alan Trouten levelled five minutes later after being set up by Jon Robertson.

But Gold settled it from close range to help his team move level on points with Morton in their bid to climb out of the relegation play-off place.