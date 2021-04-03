Alex Hartridge set to miss Exeter’s match with Mansfield

Exeter are set to be without defender Alex Hartridge for the visit of Mansfield as the Grecians look to get their League Two play-off bid back on track.

Hartridge is likely to face a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury during Friday’s 1-0 loss to Port Vale – Exeter’s fourth defeat in five games.

City boss Matt Taylor will also be without Joel Randall, who is facing a lengthy spell out with a hamstring injury, and Sam Stubbs while it remains to be seen how much involvement captain Jake Taylor and winger Randell Williams will have on Monday.

Taylor and Williams were called into action off the bench against Vale but with both having recently been struggling with injuries, Exeter manager Taylor will be cautious with them.

Mansfield must again do without Oli Sarkic and Joe Riley for the trip to St James Park.

On-loan Blackpool forward Sarkic has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury while right-back Riley is a long-term absentee after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Stags boss Nigel Clough could ring the changes as his side look to bounce back from a 2-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient which extended their winless run to six matches.

Captain Ollie Clarke could be restored to the starting line-up after finding himself among the substitutes in recent weeks, while Stephen McLaughlin and Harry Charsley are other options.