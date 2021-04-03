No new worries for Harrogate ahead of Port Vale visit

Harrogate have no new injury concerns ahead of their historic Sky Bet League Two clash with Port Vale.

Town are missing winger Simon Power (hamstring) and forward Josh March (knee), who have both been ruled out for the rest of the season.

But boss Simon Weaver otherwise has a fully-fit squad to choose from for a match that will be refereed by Rebecca Welch – the first female appointed to officiate an EFL fixture.

Midfielder Lloyd Kerry is pushing for a start after impressing as a half-time substitute in the goalless draw at Walsall, which ended Harrogate’s three-match losing run.

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke has hinted he could finally make changes to his in-form side.

Victory over play-off chasing Exeter on Good Friday was Vale’s fourth in a row and Clarke has named an unchanged side for the last three games.

But Clarke said he might need to freshen up his side for the second game of the Easter weekend double-header.

Striker Tom Pope is fit again and could come into the squad, while defender James Gibbons continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury, but full-back Zak Mills is out for the season.