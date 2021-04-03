Forest Green wait on Ebou Adams for Salford clash

Forest Green will be hoping midfielder Ebou Adams is fit to return as they look to boost their ailing automatic promotion hopes against Salford.

Adams has been absent for a month with an ankle injury and without the influential 25-year-old, Rovers have picked up just one point from their last four games to slip to fifth and were humbled 4-1 by Bradford on Good Friday.

Forest Green were able to welcome back Nicky Cadden for that match but Adams missed out after undergoing a late fitness test.

Rovers will be without striker Jamille Matt for the rest of the season after he suffered a serious hand injury in last week’s defeat to Bolton, while Dan Sweeney is a long-term injury absentee.

Salford boss Gary Bowyer could hand starts to the second-half substitutes that impressed him in Friday’s draw against Grimsby.

Richie Towell, Robbie Gotts and Paul Coutts were all introduced after the break and helped the Ammies salvage a 1-1 draw thanks to Ibou Touray’s late leveller.

Bowyer said he was delighted with the reaction of the replacements and, with games coming thick and fast, confirmed they would come into his thinking as he planned for Monday’s trip to Gloucestershire.

Midfielder Darron Gibson continues his recovery from a broken leg as Salford go in search of a first league win in six games.