Jack Clarke to miss Stoke’s clash with Millwall

Stoke will be without Jack Clarke for the visit of Millwall.

The youngster, on loan from Tottenham, has suffered ankle ligament damage.

Clarke has gone back to the Premier League club with his season likely to be over.

Nathan Collins (foot), Tyrese Campbell (knee), Joe Allen (calf and hamstring) and Tashan Oakley-Boothe (back) are all long-term injury victims.

Millwall will be without key defender Shaun Hutchinson.

The centre-half had not missed a minute of Sky Bet Championship action this season before he limped off against Rotherham on Friday.

Hutchinson suffered a calf injury which could keep him out for a few weeks.

Alex Pearce came on for Hutchinson and is set to start against the Potters.