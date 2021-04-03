Keith Hill could shuffle pack as Tranmere look to bounce back against leaders

Tranmere boss Keith Hill could be tempted to ring the changes against leaders Cambridge following Friday’s crushing 4-0 defeat at Cheltenham.

The Rovers boss has no fresh injury or suspension concerns but admitted his side “were not up to the performance levels that I expect” in the Robins loss.

“We need to move forward from a psychological point of view with optimism and enthusiasm and remind the players what we are good at going into Monday’s game,” Hill added.

Joe Murphy will continue in goal in the absence of Scott Davies, who will not play again this season after snapping an Achilles tendon.

Mark Bonner could name an unchanged Cambridge line-up for the fourth game in a row.

The U’s boss recently revealed star striker Paul Mullin was struggling with a back problem but he played and scored in Friday’s win over Morecambe.

Mullin now has 29 goals for the season – 27 of those in Sky Bet League Two.

Cambridge top the table by two points from Cheltenham going into the clash with fourth-placed Tranmere.