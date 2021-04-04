Steve Cooper could shake up out-of-form Swansea side for Preston match

Swansea boss Steve Cooper could look to freshen up his team to try to kickstart their promotion bid against Preston on Easter Monday.

The Swans suffered a third straight defeat when beaten 1-0 at Birmingham on Good Friday with a last-minute penalty, which left them nine points off second place.

On-loan Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane, who has been recovering from a nerve problem, was an unused substitute but could come back into the side.

Left-back Ryan Manning may also return having been on the bench after international duty with the Republic of Ireland, while striker Liam Cullen (ankle) continues his recovery.

Preston captain Alan Browne will serve out his three-game ban for the trip to Wales.

Interim head coach Frankie McAvoy saw the Lilywhites battle to snatch a 1-1 draw at home against leaders Norwich with a stoppage-time goal from substitute Brad Potts, which ended a run of three straight defeats.

Defender Andrew Hughes, forwards Tom Barkhuizen and Emil Riis Jakobsen all started against the Canaries, so will be hoping for another chance to impress.

Left-back Greg Cunningham (knee) continues to be monitored, while goalkeeper Declan Rudd (knee) and centre-back Patrick Bauer (Achilles) are both long-term absentees.