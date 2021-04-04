Graham Alexander wants Motherwell to take cup form into post-split league games

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander believes his team’s resounding win in the Scottish Cup will give them a lift going into their post-split fixtures in the Premiership.

The Steelmen, who finished third in the top flight last season, are in the bottom six after an inconsistent league campaign.

The up and down nature of Well’s results and performances have frustrated Alexander but he hopes five unanswered goals against Formartine will spur his men on to a strong finish.

The former Salford boss said: “We let ourselves down in the previous game against Kilmarnock. We know that and the challenge for us is adding consistency to our performances.”

“We have had real good spells picking up good important wins against top teams punctured by negative results or negative performances.

“That is the challenge we have as a club to add consistency to everything else we have got.”

Alexander added: “We have got good players that are motivated and dedicated but there has been a chink in the armour every now and then.

“We have got to make sure we finish the season strong in a consistent fashion and pick up as many points as possible.”

Alexander was pleased his front three were all on the scoresheet against the Highland League club.

Christopher Long netted the opener before Jordan Roberts scored either side of the interval and Devante Cole was also on target.

Alexander said: “It is what they are in the team for.

“We play in an attacking way and we need to provide them with opportunities but they need to create them as well and work on the defensive side, which they do.

“But we know that they are goalscorers and it was great to see them all notch.”