Sheffield Wednesday to check on goalkeeper Keiren Westwood ahead of Cardiff game

Sheffield Wednesday continue to assess veteran goalkeeper Keiren Westwood ahead of Easter Monday’s match against Cardiff.

The 36-year-old has been carrying a rib problem, and Joe Wildsmith again deputised for the 1-0 defeat at promotion-chasing Watford on Good Friday.

Assistant manager Jamie Smith is again expected to take charge in the dugout, with Owls boss Darren Moore having recently tested positive for Covid-19.

Defender Joost van Aken, Liam Shaw and midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru have resumed training as they close in on a return, while Moses Odubajo and Cameron Dawson remain out.

Cardiff boss Mick McCarthy has a doubt over captain Sean Morrison for the trip to Hillsborough.

Veteran defender Morrison has picked up a calf problem, which ruled him out of the home defeat by Nottingham Forest on Good Friday.

Ciaran Brown is expected to fill in again, while defender Perry Ng was an unused substitute against Forest, so could come back into contention.

Forward Lee Tomlin (groin) continues his recovery and defender Joel Bagan is out for the season following shoulder surgery.