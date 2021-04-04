The sporting events on the government’s fan return trial scheme

The government has announced a number of sporting events will be used as trials in a scheme to help enable the safe return of mass gatherings and indoor events following the coronavirus lockdown.

Here, the PA news agency charts which events are included and how many spectators will be allowed.

17 April-3 May: Snooker World Championships, Crucible Theatre, Sheffield – Up to 1,000 people a day (indoor seated)

18 April: FA Cup semi-final (Leicester v Southampton), Wembley – 4,000 (outdoor seated)

24-25 April: Three 10k runs, Hatfield Park – 3,000 people and up to 3,000 spectators at each event (outdoor, mass participation run)

25 April: Carabao Cup final (Manchester City v Tottenham), Wembley – 8,000 people (outdoor, seated)

15 May – FA Cup Final (TBD), Wembley – 21,000 people (outdoor, seated)