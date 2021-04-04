Tommy Wright wants Kilmarnock to take confidence from Stenhousemuir rout

Kilmarnock boss Tommy Wright hopes their new-found goal scoring touch can give them momentum for the relegation run-in.

Recent signing Kyle Lafferty hit a hat-trick and George Oakley struck his first for the club in Saturday’s 4-0 Scottish Cup win at Stenhousemuir.

Killie have now scored 10 goals in their past three games after hitting just three in their previous nine.

Wright said: “It should give us a bit of a lift but I have always been a person that takes each game as it comes and you have got to approach every game in the right manner and go out with a belief you can win.

“This result and how we played against Motherwell should improve the confidence levels but that wasn’t really a problem since I came in. There was just a lack of belief in the final third.

“Since I have come in, how we have played has been really good. We have good stats in terms of possession and getting into good areas of the pitch.

“We have got a little bit of momentum now, we just have to keep that going into the final five league games.

“It’s important as well to keep clean sheets but goals win games. We have scored 10 goals in the last three games so we are doing things right in the attacking end of the pitch.”