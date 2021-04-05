Zech Medley fitness boost for Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock have received a boost after analysis of the injury that forced Zech Medley off against Stenhousemuir.

Killie feared the on-loan Arsenal defender had suffered concussion and a possible broken cheekbone but he should be fit for their crucial Scottish Premiership clash with Ross County on Saturday.

A statement read: “Zech had a facial injury and suspected concussion and was removed from play in the 30th minute under the new concussion substitute rule.

“He has been assessed by a specialist and has facial bone bruising. Thankfully after a further assessment concussion has been ruled out.

“Zech will return to training and should be in contention for Saturday’s match against Ross County.”