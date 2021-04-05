Carlisle’s Offrande Zanzala faces race to be fit for Scunthorpe clash

Carlisle will check on the fitness of Offrande Zanzala and Joshua Kayode ahead of their home game against Scunthorpe.

Zanzala opened the scoring in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Southend before hobbling off late in the game with an ankle injury.

Kayode has been sidelined by his own ankle problem for the past month but he has resumed training and is close to a return.

Morgan Feeney (foot), Danny Devine (knee), Brennan Dickenson(knee) and Rhys Bennett (knee) remain out.

Scunthorpe will assess Kevin Van Veen before making the trip to Brunton Park.

The forward had an injection for a knee injury and missed the goalless draw with Crawley on Friday, but it is hoped he can be involved on Tuesday night.

Harrison McGahey (thigh) is closing in on a return, but the game against Carlisle will come too soon, likewise for George Taft (ankle).

Fellow defender Junior Brown is out for several weeks following his recent hamstring injury, while Aaron Jarvis (hamstring), George Hornshaw (ankle) and Adam Kelsey (ankle) will miss the remainder of the campaign.