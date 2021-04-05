Hull stay top with comfortable win over Northampton

Hull remain top of Sky Bet League One after an easy 3-0 victory at home to Northampton.

Grant McCann’s side had to be patient, but a home win was never in doubt once Callum Elder scored his first goal for the club after 30 minutes.

Elder was teed-up by Keane Lewis-Potter on the edge of Northampton’s penalty box and curled home a first-time finish into the top-left corner.

Lewis-Potter extended Hull’s advantage after 44 minutes when Josh Magennis beat the visitors’ offside trap.

Magennis then squared a simple ball towards Lewis-Potter, whose deflected shot spooned over goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell.

Hull added gloss to the scoreline when substitute Gavin Whyte coolly put Mitchell on his backside before stabbing into an open net in second-half stoppage time.

McCann’s men are three points clear at the top, though nearest pursuers Peterborough and Sunderland have games in hand.

Northampton showed more endeavour after the restart but never looked like scoring and are just above the relegation zone.