Exeter held to goalless draw by Mansfield

Exeter’s promotion hopes suffered another blow as they were held to a 0-0 draw by struggling Mansfield in a dire contest at St James Park.

Mansfield started well with George Lapslie hooking a shot over his shoulder and narrowly wide of goal, but it was a game severely lacking in quality.

Tyrese Sinclair did have the ball in the net for Mansfield, on the half hour mark, but it was ruled out for a foul, while Exeter’s first attempt came on 31 minutes when Lewis Page skied high from distance.

Stephen McLaughlin forced Exeter goalkeeper Jokull Andresson into a good save with his feet, but it was Exeter’s Jack Sparkes that came closest to a goal when his header was brilliantly saved by Aidan Stone on the stroke of half-time.

The second half started in the same way with chances few and far between. Jordan Bowery headed well wide for Mansfield, while Sinclair was denied by Andresson.

Substitute Randell Williams saw an effort blocked after a surging run and Matt Jay’s long-range effort deflected wide for Exeter.