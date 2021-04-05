Nottingham Forest overcome QPR to take giant step in Championship safety battle

Nottingham Forest scored three goals in a game for the first time in two months and took a giant step towards Championship safety with a 3-1 win over QPR at the City Ground.

Chris Hughton’s side had gone 11 games without scoring more than a single goal in the space of 90 minutes, following a 3-0 success over Wycombe in early February.

But a first-half goal from Alex Mighten, followed by strikes from Lewis Grabban and James Garner after the break helped them notch up another emphatic success, this time at the expense of former Forest boss Mark Warburton.

Substitutes Albert Adomah and Lyndon Dykes combined in injury time, with Dykes heading home a consolation goal. But it was Forest who claimed a win that took them to 48 points in the Championship.

Cyrus Christie’s cross picked out Grabban, but his effort was wayward as the home side looked to make an early impact.

Ryan Yates was close to scoring when he attacked a James Garner corner with a powerful header, but his effort was blocked on the line.

Sammy Ameobi tried to place a shot from just outside the box, but could not find a gap between a cluster of players. Filip Krovinovic forced a smart save from Seny Dieng with a curling shot fired across goal.

QPR did not create a meaningful opportunity until Stefan Johansen drove a decent opening wide from the edge of the box.

Forest pushed again as Krovinovic lashed an instant shot that rose too high.

But they did make the breakthrough in the 44th minute, as Ameobi showed great determination to battle his way into the penalty area from the right flank, before firing a low cross across goal for Mighten, who slid in to force the ball over the line.

Forest were close to a second after the break, when good work from Grabban created a chance for Ameobi, who saw his shot saved, with Mighten close to pouncing on the rebound.

Mighten fired into the side netting after being picked out by Tyler Blackett. Dieng had to make a great save to keep out a Garner free-kick and then to stop a low shot from Yates.

It was deserved when Forest made it 2-0, with Christie brilliant in the build-up to a goal that eventually saw Krovinovic feed Grabban, who hit a shot on the turn to send the ball arrowing into the top corner from 20 yards out, in spectacular fashion.

That goal came in the 63rd minute and, six minutes after that, it was 3-0 as Garner’s dangerous free-kick delivery from the left side bent all the way inside the far post, with keeper Dieng caught out.

Dykes headed home three minutes into stoppage time for QPR but it was the final act of the game.