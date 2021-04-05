Wycombe boost slim survival hopes with big win at Rotherham

Wycombe gave their slim chances of survival another boost with a 3-0 victory over fellow strugglers Rotherham.

Both teams, promoted together from Sky Bet League One last season, have found themselves in the bottom three for the bulk of this campaign.

Billed as a must-win fixture, Rotherham will be bitterly disappointed to lose as Wycombe made up six points on them over the Easter weekend and moved to within two points of Paul Warne’s side, but still eight from safety.

Rotherham have at least two games in hand over all of their relegation rivals but face a hectic schedule in their bid to stay in the division.

Wycombe got off to a dream start in taking the lead with only two minutes played. Admiral Muskwe was the only player fully alert to a long ball and he slotted easily past Viktor Johansson, who had left half of his goal gaping.

Another golden chance fell to the same player but he skied it well over. The opportunities kept coming for a Wycombe second, with Anis Mehmeti scampering down the right flank before firing into the side netting.

Michael Ihiekwe had Rotherham’s first big chance but the skipper directed his header from Wes Harding’s cross wide.

Michael Smith then fired across goal looking for strike partner Freddie Ladapo but a timely intervention from Jack Grimmer prevented a tap-in.

Wycombe were more clinical at the other end and doubled their lead in the 24th minute as Uche Ikpeazu drifted into the box and crossed for Jason McCarthy, whose low effort was deflected in.

Rotherham were trying to get back into the game and were cursing former loanee David Stockdale, who denied both Ben Wiles and Jamie Lindsay with low saves.

Millers manager Warne made an attacking double change at the break, with wingers Florian Jozefzoon and Chiedozie Ogbene brought on.

Ogbene, making his first appearance since September, caused problems with an early left-wing cross.

Rotherham huffed and puffed in a scrappy second half but continued to be frustrated by a resolute Wycombe defence.

Lewis Wing fired just wide of the post after being found on the edge of the box by Smith.

The ball also dropped kindly to Angus MacDonald from close-range but his effort had the sting taken out of it by a block and was gathered easily by Stockdale.

The visitors secured the points comprehensively in the 83rd minute as two substitutes combined, with David Wheeler latching on to Adebayo Akinfenwa’s flick before squeezing the ball into the far corner.