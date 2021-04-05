Ian Henderson’s brace in win at Forest Green reignites Salford’s play-off hopes

Veteran striker Ian Henderson’s brace reignited Salford’s play-off hopes as Forest Green slumped to a third defeat on the spin, losing 2-0.

A moment of sublime quality broke the first-half mediocrity when 36-year-old Henderson thumped home his 13th goal of the season – a sumptuous half-volley into the top corner of Luke McGee’s net from 25 yards in the 38th minute.

Rovers failed to muster a shot in a first half devoid of any meaningful chances for Mark Cooper’s out-of-sorts side.

Henderson killed the game off for Salford with his second in the 77th minute thanks to George Boyd, who stepped off the bench to deliver a pin-point cross for the in-form striker to volley comfortably across the exposed McGee.

Bereft of 16-goal striker Jamille Matt for the rest of the season, Rovers were toothless up front as their automatic promotion ambitions took another tumble with seven games of the regular season to go, but remain just two points outside the top three.

Gary Bowyer’s resurgent Salford are now five points off the play-offs as the season enters the final furlong.