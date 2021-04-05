Richie Bennett heads Hartlepool equaliser as Boreham Wood draw again

Richie Bennett headed a late equaliser for Hartlepool as Boreham Wood’s run of draws extended to seven consecutive National League games.

Tyrone Marsh fired the hosts ahead on five minutes at Meadow Park.

But Gavan Holohan levelled for Hartlepool a minute later after latching onto Jamie Sterry’s pass.

Corey Whitely put Boreham Wood ahead again, surging forward and tapping home at the near post in the 26th minute.

Second-placed Hartlepool were still in the game and they were level again 13 minutes from time courtesy of Bennett’s header.