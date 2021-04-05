Mikael Mandron’s brace earns Crewe victory

Mikael Mandron scored twice on his return to the starting line-up as Crewe eased to a 2-0 victory at MK Dons.

Striker Mandron made the most of his chance after being left on the bench for the Railwaymen’s last two games, as his double ended the Dons’ four-match winning run and all-but ended their faint play-off hopes.

Crewe were ahead in the 15th minute when Tom Lowery played in Charlie Kirk and although his ball across was slightly behind Mandron, he was able to turn and finish.

The lead was soon doubled as Kirk’s chipped cross was controlled on his chest by Mandron before he drilled a shot through goalkeeper Andy Fisher’s legs to claim his second.

The Dons should have pulled a goal back early in the second half when Cameron Jerome shot against a post, having rounded Will Jaaskelainen, after some great work from Ethan Laird.

Jaaskelainen then produced two brilliant saves in the closing stages to keep out headers from Charlie Brown and Harry Darling to deny the hosts even a consolation strike.